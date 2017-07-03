HOUSTON—SpaceX’s 11th NASA-contracted Dragon re-supply capsule, the first U.S. commercial space freighter comprised of largely re-used hardware, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the southern California coast early July ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Recycled SpaceX Dragon Splashes Down".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.