Exploration Mission-1, NASA’s planned first flight of its heavy-lift Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion deep-space crew capsule, won’t make its target launch date of November 2018, the agency said April ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "With Or Without Crew, NASA Slipping EM-1 Into 2019".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.