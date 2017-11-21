HOUSTON—NanoRacks LLC logged the first deployments from the International Space Station of 6U CubeSats in the more mission-capable 2U-by-3U form factor early Nov. 21, using a “doublewide” version of the Houston-based company’s CubeSat ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NanoRacks Debuts â€˜Doublewideâ€™ CubeSat Deployments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.