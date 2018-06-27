HOUSTON—For the third time in a year, NASA is delaying the target launch date for the James Webb Space Telescope, this time to March 30, 2021, while offering a new life cycle cost estimate for the development and 5-year primary mission of $9.66 billion, up from $8.8 ...
