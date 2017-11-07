HOUSTON—The launch of the first NOAA/NASA Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) spacecraft from Vandenberg AFB, California, has been delayed from Nov. 10 to no earlier than Nov. 14 due to a faulty battery on the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta II launch ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JPSS Launch Faces Four-Day Delay".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.