HOUSTON—Three U.S., European and Russian astronauts and cosmonauts descended safely to Earth aboard their Soyuz MS-05 early Dec. 14 to conclude a 139-day tour of duty aboard the International Space ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "International Space Station Trio Returns To Earth".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.