NEW DELHI—India will launch its $37 million South Asian satellite on May 5. The satellite was built by India for the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). The satellite will be lofted by India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) F09 from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the Indian Space Research Organization. The GSLV-F09 mission is the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "India To Launch South Asian Satellite On May 5".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.