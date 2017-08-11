BENGALURU—India is developing a Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite (HySIS) to aid in applications ranging from mineral exploration to military surveillance from its orbit from 630 km (391 mi.) above the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "India Building Hyperspectral Earth Observation Sat".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.