The chief executive of MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates (MDA) said July 28 that his company expects the satellite operating industry to award only 10-12 geocommunications satellites this year, compared with 14 in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "GeoSat Orders Continue Trending Down".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.