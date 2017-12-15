LYON, France—Image analysis company Earth-i is gearing up for the Dec. 30 launch of a prototype satellite in its bid to create a constellation of Earth observation spacecraft that will provide full-color video images at a high-frequency revisit ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Earth-i Preps For Launch Of Full-Color Video Sat Prototype".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.