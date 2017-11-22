ROME —Avio, the prime contractor for Arianespace’s Vega light launcher, is studying a mini-launcher derived from the upgraded versions of Vega it is currently ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Avio Considers â€˜Vega Lightâ€™ Mini-Launcher".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.