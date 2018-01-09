PARIS—Arianespace is planning a record number of launches in 2018, as the Ariane 5, Soyuz and Vega launchers are expected to total 14 flights from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, CEO Stephane Israel said Jan. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Arianespace Plans 14 Launches In 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.