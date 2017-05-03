Business boosters at the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) want Washington to designate a senior U.S. government official as a space industry advocate, according to a new ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AIA Offers List Of Space-boosting Policy Proposals".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.