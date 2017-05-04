MRO Holdings has quietly been building an MRO portfolio and plans to add TechOps Mexico, the joint venture between Delta Air Lines and Grupo Aeromexico, as its third facility. It reached an agreement with the airlines to have exclusive access to the TechOps capacity for the next 10 years. TechOps Mexico is based near Queretaro Intercontinental Airport and includes three hangars that can accommodate up to 12 narrowbody production lines simultaneously. Delta and Aeromexico invested $55 ...
