JetBlue has awarded a five-year contract for Embraer E-190 heavy maintenance and painting to Premier Aviation. Premier Aviation started running two lines of heavy maintenance for the aircraft Jan. 4 at its facility in Rome, New York. Initially, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider will paint the aircraft at its facility in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, but later it will migrate the work to the location in upstate New York. JetBlue flies the 100-seat E-190s to eight airports in New ...