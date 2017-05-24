The FAA has tasked the industry-supported Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC) with identifying current and anticipated aviation regulations for repeal, replacement or modification. The assignment comes in response to an executive directive, Presidential Executive Order (EO) 13777 on Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda, to “alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens placed on the American people.” EO 13777 directs agencies, in coordination with industry ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Industry Assists With Deregulation Proposals".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.