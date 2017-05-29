Following years of reform, Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) is taking another look at its regulations governing maintenance engineer licensing and ratings. In 2011, CASA promulgated the current Civil Aviation Safety Regulation (CASR) Part 66, an adoption of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) rating system for all but small aircraft. Regulators determined that EASA’s B3 license category was too limited for Australia’s general-aviation-heavy ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Australia Seeks To Simplify Maintenance Engineer Licensing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.