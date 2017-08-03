The U.S. Marine Corps’ vintage VH-3D “Sea King” presidential helicopter is one step closer to retirement, following the first flight of the Sikorsky VH-92A ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "VH-92 Presidential Helicopter Takes Flight".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.