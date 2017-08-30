The U.S. Air Force has lifted a temporary flight restriction limiting the F-35As at Luke AFB, Arizona, to flying below 25,000 ft., although no root cause has been identified for a spate of hypoxia-like cockpit incidents at that ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Lifts F-35 Flying Restrictions; No Root Cause Yet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.