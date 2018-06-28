Although there is no agreement in Congress for the future of the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System recapitalization effort, the U.S. Air Force has laid the groundwork to award a contract in case defense committees force the service to continue the program, a senior service official ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Lays Foundation To Award J-Stars Recap Contract".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.