WASHINGTON – The U.S. Air Force is building a new hangar at Joint Base Andrews to house Boeing’s new Air Force One fleet, at a price of $250 million. The Andrews facility that today houses the Air Force One fleet is not large enough to accommodate the new aircraft, which will be a modified Boeing 747-8, Lt. Gen. Arnie Bunch, the Air Force’s top uniformed acquisition official, told Aviation Week in a March 7 interview. “The actual aircraft is wider, longer and weighs ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Building $250 Million Hangar for New Air Force One".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.