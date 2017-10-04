Two F-22s assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards AFB, California, have been supporting developmental testing of the Increment 3.2B upgrade. The program has now begun operational test and evaluation ahead of production and fielding.
The U.S. Air Force has started operational testing of the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor Increment 3.2B upgrade, which introduces the latest Raytheon AIM-9X Block 2 Sidewinder and AIM-120D Amraam air-to-air ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Begins Operational Testing of F-22 Upgrades".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.