The U.S. Air Force has started operational testing of the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor Increment 3.2B upgrade, which introduces the latest Raytheon AIM-9X Block 2 Sidewinder and AIM-120D Amraam air-to-air ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Begins Operational Testing of F-22 Upgrades".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.