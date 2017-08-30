The new Raytheon Standard Missile-6 "Dual 1" can attack aircraft or short and medium-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has performed successful interceptor test against a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) target in the wake of North Korea’s missile launch over ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Tests New SM-6 Variant Against Missile Target".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.