The U.S. Navy has formally selected the Raytheon/Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to arm its Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and FFG(X) future frigate, after Boeing and Lockheed Martin dropped out of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Navy Selects Raytheon/Kongsberg Strike Missile For LCS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.