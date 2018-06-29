The U.S. Marine Corps will be fielding a new technology in 2019 for its Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey fleet that allows passengers to use voice, email, video and text communication while in flight, the service ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Marines Will Field V-22 Network Tech In 2019 ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.