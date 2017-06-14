The U.S. Marine Corps wants Raytheon's GBU-49 and potentially the Boeing Laser Small Diameter Bomb to enable Lockheed Martin F-35Bs to go after fast-moving and maneuvering targets: U.S. Marine Corps
The U.S. Marine Corps will adopt Raytheon’s 500-lb. GBU-49 to enable the Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II to strike fast-moving and maneuvering targets sooner than ...
