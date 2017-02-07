The U.S. Army is seeking information on a multifunction electronic warfare (MFEW) pod to be carried by the General Atomics MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft as part of a wider airborne “system of systems” program to provide forces with organic electronic attack and support ...
