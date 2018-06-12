To take advantage of the greater endurance of its latest General Atomics MQ-1C Gray Eagle, the U.S. Army wants the unmanned aircraft system (UAS) to carry more ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Army Plans Different Approach For Gray Eagle Small Munition Buy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.