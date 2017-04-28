Leonardo Helicopters took the U.S. government to court over its sole-source of 16 UH-72A Lakotas (pictured) from rival Airbus.
The U.S. Army wants to move past its legal dispute with Leonardo Helicopters (formerly AgustaWestland) over the sole-source purchase of UH-72A Lakota helicopters from Airbus, with hopes of a court decision on the government’s appeal by this fall. The Army is moving 187 Lakotas to its training base at the Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Alabama, to replace outdated TH-67 and OH-58A/C helicopters, as prescribed under the Army’s Aviation Restructure ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Army Hopes For Decision On Lakota Appeal By Fall".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.