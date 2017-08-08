The U.S. Army's interest in the F-35 for integrated air and missile defense follow's the U.S. Navy's demonstration with Standard Missile-6 at the White Sands Missile Range in September 2016: Lockheed Martin
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama—The U.S. Army is interested in the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, but not for dropping bombs, close air support or ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Army Eyes F-35 As Missile Defense Sensor".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.