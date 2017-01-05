The Lockheed Martin Skunk Works U-2S fleet appears to have fully transitioned to the RQ-4 Global Hawk’s primary communications and electronic intelligence collector, the Northrop Grumman ASQ-230 Airborne Signals Intelligence Payload ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "U.S. Air Force Phases Out Legacy U-2 Sigint Collector".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.