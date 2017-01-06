The U.S. Air Force is launching a new cyber swat team to build resiliency into new programs and troubleshoot existing problems, Secretary Deborah Lee James announced Jan. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "U.S. Air Force Launches Cyber Swat Team".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.