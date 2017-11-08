U.S. House lawmakers have taken aim at the Air Force for mishandling major space programs and prioritizing fighters and bombers over space capabilities.
The U.S. Air Force has narrowly avoided being split apart to form a Space Corps, with lawmakers agreeing instead to consolidate authority for “organizing, training and equipping” U.S. space forces under Air Force Space Command. The House initially had voted in favor of a legislative provision in its version of the fiscal 2018 national defense authorization bill that would have realigned military space programs under a new Space Corps within the Air Force. Instead, provisions in ...
