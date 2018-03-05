Share prices of Ultra Electronics plunged around 10% on March 5 after the British defense supplier announced it has abandoned the acquisition of Sparton, an Illinois-based electromechanical parts provider, after U.S. antitrust officials resisted the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ultra Electronics Abandons Sparton Takeover, Stock Falls".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.