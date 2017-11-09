ULA must decide between the Aerojet Rocketdyne AR1 and Blue Origin BE-4 for its next-generation Vulcan rocket, which is being submitted for co-investment by the U.S. Air Force.
The head of United Launch Alliance (ULA) still won’t reveal which rocket engine will power the company’s Vulcan rocket—a choice between the kerosene-fuel Aerojet Rocketdyne AR1 or methane Blue Origin BE-4—but confirms the next-generation launch vehicle will be submitted for co-investment under the U.S. Air Force’s competitive Launch Service Agreements ...
