LONDON—Firing trials of MBDA’s Brimstone 2 air-to-ground missile from the Eurofighter Typhoon have been completed, a key step as the fighter is prepared to take on the ground attack role from the Royal Air Force’s Panavia Tornado ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Typhoon Completes Brimstone Launches".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.