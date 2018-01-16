The U.S. Navy has been without a sea-launched nuclear cruise missile since the "TLAM-N" was retired from service. Meanwhile, Russia's long-range 3M-14 Kalibr has entered service: U.S. Navy
The U.S. Navy would be with re-equipped with nuclear-tipped cruise missiles under the Trump administration’s new nuclear ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Trump Hopes To Rearm U.S. Navy With Nuclear Cruise Missiles".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.