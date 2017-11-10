The U.S. Justice Department has forced high-profile aerospace and defense acquirer TransDigm Group to dispose of a recently purchased company at a loss, executives disclosed in a surprise revelation Nov. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "TransDigm Forced To Undo Recent Acquisition At A Loss".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.