Delivery of two Korean Aerospace KAI T-50s to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has been delayed indefinitely after the trainers suffered unspecified technical faults in a difficult ferry flight. The T-50s were flying over South China on the way to Thailand when they encountered severe weather that forced the crews to land at Kuantan airport, on the east coast of the Malaysian peninsula, RTAF says in a statement. Upon landing, visual inspection revealed that the aircraft need further, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Thai T-50s Grounded For Inspection During Delivery Flight".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.