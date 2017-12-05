The U.S. Air Force planned to resume T-6 Texan II trainer flying operations at Vance AFB, Oklahoma, on Dec. 5, even though investigators have not determined a specific root cause for the physiological events that triggered the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "T-6 Flights Set To Resume As Hypoxia-Like Events Stump Investigators".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.