MUH-1 Marineons, Surions adapted for use by the Republic of Korea Marine Corps: Republic of Korea Marine Corps.
SEOUL, BEIJING—Deliveries of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Surion utility helicopters to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps have begun, as the service considers a further order for the type, this time for the attack ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "South Korean Marines Receive Surions, Mull Attack Version".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.