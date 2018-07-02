KUALA LUMPUR—Singapore will choose a replacement for the Lockheed Martin F-16 in the coming months, its defense minister says, identifying the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning as a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Singapore To Announce New Fighter In Coming Months".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.