It comes as no surprise to the aerospace world that the U.S. Air Force has settled on Textron’s Scorpion jet and AT-6 Wolverine turboprop, along with Sierra Nevada and Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano, to face off in a light attack demonstration this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Scorpion, AT-6 and A-29 Chosen For Light Attack Demo".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.