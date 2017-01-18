The Russian military wants its new Ilyushin Il-96-400TZ to be not just an air tanker, but also a transport aircraft. According to information in the corporate magazine of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Ilyushin’s parent company, the aircraft has been redesigned under new technical requirements. The publication cited Olga Kruglyakova, Ilyushin’s deputy chief designer on aerodynamics, flight dynamics and flight control, who said the military now requires the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Russian Military Changes Requirements For Il-96 Tanker".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.