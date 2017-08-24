Russian Helicopters has produced the first Mi-28UB helicopters and plans to deliver eight of the dual-control rotorcraft before year’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Russian Helicopters Produces First Mi-28UB Trainers".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.