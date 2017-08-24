LONDON—Russian Helicopters’ Mil Moscow design bureau has been contracted by the Russian defense ministry to work on the concept of a high-speed attack ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Russian Helicopters To Develop High-Speed Attack Helo".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.