LONDON—The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that examined the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 says the surface-to-air missile system belonged to Russian armed ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Russian Army Unit Downed MH17, Probe Concludes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.