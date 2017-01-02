MOSCOW—Russia’s defense spending will begin to decrease for the first time in a decade, but the drop-off is coming at a time when its forces are showcasing their ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Russiaâ€™s Defense Budget Set To Decline 27%".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.