Turkey will receive the first Russian-made S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missiles in March 2020, Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec Corporation, confirmed Dec. 27. Rostec is the parent company of Rosoboroexport, the state-owned arms export agency that supervises the deal inked earlier this year. Ankara has purchased four missile battalions for $2.5 billion. The customer will pay a deposit of 45% of the contract amount while Russia will loan Turkey the other 55%. The finance ...
