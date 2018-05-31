FedEx’s David Bronczek, left, and FAA Acting Administrator Dan Elwell chair NextGen Advisory Committee meeting: RTCA
The FAA will no longer use RTCA as an official federal advisory committee, changing a relationship with the influential standards entity that dates to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "RTCA Status As â€˜Federal Advisory Committeeâ€™ To FAA Ends".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.